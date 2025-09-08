San Diego’s Weather for September 7, 2025: Cooler weather ahead...much cooler

Congrats for getting through one of the hottest stretches of the summer. Your reward? Much cooler weather by Wednesday!

For starters, monsoon moisture is working its way out of the region, allowing for some drier weather ahead. That means less muggy, humid weather. Let's go!

The week will still start closer to average for just about everyone, putting the coast in the mid-70s to low 80s, and the valleys in the low 80s to low 90s.

The coast might see some patchy morning fog as well, but once that clears out, that region will join everyone else with mostly sunny to clear conditions.

Then we hit our temperature drop off. By Wednesday, daytime highs will have decreased by about 10-15 degrees compared to Sunday.

That puts the coast in the upper 60s to mid-70s and the valleys in the 70s.

It won't take long for temperatures to rebound. Everyone will climb back up from Friday onward, but will remain below average through Sunday at least.

Winds will also pick up in the mountains and deserts, starting Monday evening, but strengthening Tuesday-Thursday evening. Winds out of the west and southwest will clock in around 25-45+ mph, with the more intense gusts coming in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 76-88°

Deserts: 96-103°

