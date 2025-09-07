San Diego’s Weather for September 7, 2025: Big cooldown coming mid week

We have a couple more days of warm weather before a cool, dry pattern for most of the week.

Today will feel a bit warmer than yesterday, with San Diego and the rest of the coast reaching up around 80°.

Inland highs will be around 90°!

The mountains can expect mostly mid 80s, while triple digits will return to the deserts.

The last of a stubborn round of monsoon moisture will create a slight chance of showers this afternoon in mountain communities.

Then after today, computer models show no chance of rain for the next seven days.

We stay relatively warm for tomorrow, before quick cooling Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the middle of the week, San Diego will see highs in the low 70s while inland high will sit in the upper 80s.

On Wednesday, inland and mountain daily highs will be up to 15° below seasonal averages!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 76-82°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 77-91°

Deserts: 96-102°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.