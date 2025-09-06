San Diego’s Weather for September 6, 2025: Warm weekend before a cooling trend

Today is going to be a picture-perfect Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine and less humidity as monsoon moisture leaves us behind, before a cooling trend for next week.

The coastline will reach the mid to upper 70s, with highs closer to 90° inland.

The mountains will hit low 80s today, while the deserts will see lots of 90s.

With less monsoon moisture, there’s only a slight chance of showers and they’ll be confined to the mountains and deserts.

By tomorrow, the chance of rain will be gone around the county.

We stay warm for Sunday, before a cooing trend that will last through the middle of next week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 73-80°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 75-91°

Deserts: 93-99°

