San Diego’s Weather for September 28, 2025: Calm to finish September

Calm weather is back around the county! The rest of the weekend will be relatively cool. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for the coast through Tuesday, letting you know about the risk of rip currents.

After an overcast morning, we’ll see better clearing than yesterday along the coast. Perfect for catching the last day of the Miramar Air Show!

Today the coast will see low to mid 70s, with highs around 80° inland.

The mountains will see highs near 70°, while the deserts will hit low 90s.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains active for the coast through Tuesday. Today’s risk of rip currents is high. Wave heights will reach up to 5 feet, with sets up to 6 feet.

This week we see a mild, gradual warming trend.

Other than that, enjoy nice weather to finish out September and begin October!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 77-81°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 85-91°

