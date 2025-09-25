San Diego's Weather for September 25th, 2025: Best day of the week today, with showers coming this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego! If there's any day to get outside, today is the day to do it. We're expecting comfortable temperatures along the coast in the low to mid-70s.

Inland areas are getting a nice drop in temperatures compared to the heat they've seen over the last week.

The mountains will also see the cooling trend, with a majority of the area sitting in the 70s. The desert areas are finally getting a break from triple digits.

Starting Friday morning, we'll start to see some sprinkles across the coast. By tomorrow evening, there's a chance the mountains could begin to see more showers.

Then on Saturday, the mountains and deserts are expected to get light to moderate rain with some chances of thunderstorms. For those parts of the county, wind gusts may reach as fast as 50mph over the next several days.

The coast will dry out by Saturday afternoon, but some showers could linger in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.

Once we get through the weekend, we'll see a warm-up across the county.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 73-82°

Deserts: 96-100°

