Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather for September 24, 2025: Cooling off next few days

Today, parts of the county are getting a long-awaited cooldown. We keep cooling down for a few days, until we have a chance of showers by the end of the week.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cooling off next few days
Posted

Today, parts of the county are getting a long-awaited cooldown. We keep cooling down for a few days, until we have a chance of showers by the end of the week.

On the coast, highs will be in mid to upper 70s. Inland highs will be in the mid 80s, a nice drop from yesterday’s 90s!

The mountains can expect highs around 80°, while the deserts will rise to around 100°

We continue this cooler pattern, and the next changes in the forecast come Friday and Saturday.

A slow moving area of low pressure (storm) will move into the area by the end of the week.

The best chance of seeing showers around the county will be on Saturday, but you can’t rule out a stray shower as early as Friday afternoon in the mountains and deserts.

Rain totals are expected to be very small along the coast, with conditions drying out by Sunday.

Wednesday’s Highs:
Coast: 73-78°
Inland: 82-88°
Mountains: 78-88°
Deserts: 96-103°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
REGISTER TO WALK

REGISTER TO WALK