San Diego’s Weather for September 21, 2025: Slight chances of showers to start fall

Fall starts Monday, and it'll begin on a bit of a humid note with slight chances to see showers across the region.

Before we get there, the rest of Sunday will grow cloudier into the overnight hours. From the coast to the deserts, everyone still has a chance to see scattered showers.

That sticks with us into the work week, starting in the morning for the valleys and then potentially reaching the mountains and deserts. Monday evening is likely free of any precipitation.

Only the mountains have a chance at seeing showers carry into Tuesday, and we are not expecting them to be accompanied by any thunderstorms.

Wednesday onward will be drier and sunnier across the region, until we hit Saturday, when a slight chance of thunderstorms could hit the mountains once again.

Temperatures, meantime, will hover around or below seasonal averages all week long. The coast will start in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and inland areas in the mid 80s to low 90s, with a slight and gradual cool down to follow through Saturday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 84-91°

Mountains: 71-85°

Deserts: 89-95°

