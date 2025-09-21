San Diego’s Weather for September 21, 2025: Showers to finish summer

Today we’ll see periods of showers throughout the county. Rain totals are expected to be light along the coast, with the best chance of rain in the morning and evening.
A chance of showers remains through Tuesday.
This morning we’re watching subtropical moisture enter the region from the Southwest, providing the fuel for showers.
Many areas may notice a first round of light rain by 8 a.m. The showers will be mostly slow and steady, with quick downpours being unlikely outside of the mountains.
A lower chance of showers lingers for most of the day, with San Diego expecting showers to end the night.
Fall begins tomorrow at 11:19 a.m.!
San Diego gets a break for most of Monday, before more light showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.
We dry out Wednesday, then we have comfortable fall-like weather to end the week.
Sunday’s Highs:
Coast: 74-79°
Inland: 80-85°
Mountains: 72-85°
Deserts: 90-95°
