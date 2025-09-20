San Diego’s Weather for September 20, 2025: Sunny Saturday, showers on Sunday

We’ll be warm and dry today, before tropical moisture enters the region tomorrow. From Sunday to Tuesday we’ll see humidity and a chance of showers, drying out mid next week.

Today will feel warm and comfortable, with perfect beach weather!

The coast will reach highs in the mid to upper 70s, with inland highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The mountains will see highs around 80°, and the deserts will hit high 90s.

Tomorrow, tropical moisture will bring in a chance of pop-up showers around the county.

The rain chance will be highest in the afternoon and evening hours, but showers are possible basically the whole day.

Rain will be light to moderate, with higher totals expected in the mountains and deserts.

Fall begins Monday, with the equinox at 11:19 a.m.!

For the first couple days of fall we’ll watch the showers become less widespread, and more confined to the mountains.

We dry out Wednesday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 76-87°

Deserts: 94-99°

