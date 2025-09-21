San Diego’s Weather for September 20, 2025: Shower chances return Sunday

We got a break from the action on Saturday with sunny skies, but more chances for showers return to the region Sunday and stick with us through Tuesday.

Shower chances pick up in the early morning for the coast and valleys, before spreading to the mountains by the late morning. Precipitation could be on and off all day long and into the night.

Even without any rain, the region will still see partly cloudy skies. Humidity will increase, but temperatures for the most part will decrease, by about 5-10 degrees across the board.

One of the only areas that will see a slight bump in daytime highs on Sunday is the City of San Diego, expected to hit 77 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound a bit Monday, with those chances for showers sticking around.

They'll remain into Tuesday, when thunderstorms could potentially be added into the mix, although it's not likely at this time.

We dry up by Wednesday and stay that way through next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81°

Inland: 79-83°

Mountains: 70-83°

Deserts: 89-95°

