San Diego’s Weather for September 18, 2025: More showers for SoCal!

Today we’re seeing more showers! The remnants of Mario (now a tropical depression) are throwing moisture our way, leading to showers mostly for the mountains and deserts.

Overnight, most parts of the county got rained on. Parts of the coast like Mission Valley got over .50” of rain! Some inland communities saw around .33”, while the mountains got the biggest rain totals.

As of early Thursday morning, Palomar Mountain has picked up an inch of rain.

For the rest of the day, the rain will be focused on the east county. The coast has a good chance of avoiding rain during the morning commute, but some showers could pop up in San Diego in the afternoon.

Inland, mountain and desert communities have a larger chance of showers all the way through the evening.

Any thunderstorms could bring quick downpours, thunder, lightning, or even small hail.

The chance of rain goes down a bit for tomorrow, before we dry out Saturday.

For Sunday and Monday, another tropical system brings another round of rain chances.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 76-83°

Inland: 84-89°

Mountains: 71-84°

Deserts: 89-94°

