San Diego’s Weather for Saturday, August 16, 2025: Warmer weather and chances for thunderstorms await

After the coast saw a light drizzle Saturday morning, we welcome sunnier conditions into the county the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side of average by up to 3-10 degrees across the board.

A warm up awaits, with temperatures gradually increasing as the week rolls on, bringing everyone back to or above average by mid-week. Temperatures peak for the week on Friday, putting most areas in the valleys and mountains in the low 90s again, as the deserts hover near 114!

That's also around the time thunderstorms could come back into the region. Slight chances pick up Thursday, initially in the mountains, before that activity could also spread to include the deserts by Friday and the valleys by Saturday.

At the moment, chances for thunderstorms are only between 15%-25%.

As has been the case lately, areas west of the mountains will see cloudy conditions overnight and into the morning moving forward. Those low clouds will also come with fog, impacting visibility mainly inland.

Doesn't stay cloudy for long, though, as we are expecting mostly sunny to perfectly clear skies all around through at least Wednesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-77°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 80-88°

Deserts: 98-104°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.