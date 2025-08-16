San Diego’s Weather for Saturday, August 16, 2025: Beaches staying mostly cloudy today!

We’re in for a cool and calm Saturday, with some clouds getting ready to cling to the coast. Daytime highs will sit below average, before we warm up for the end of the coming week.

This morning the marine layer is blanketing the coastal and inland parts of the county. The cloud layer will squeeze out some light drizzle throughout the morning, but not enough to cause any real impact.

The clouds today will be stubborn along the coast! Some areas within 1-2 miles of the water may not see full clearing of the marine layer. For the rest of the coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Inland, it will be mild and mostly sunny.

The coast will reach around 70°, while inland neighborhoods will reach around 80°.

The mountains can expect highs around 80°, while the deserts will see low triple-digits.

The clouds will have an easier time clearing out tomorrow, with highs staying steady through Monday.

The big changes come for the end of next week. By Thursday an area of high pressure will cause us to warm by a few degrees.

For the end of the week, the coast will reach near 80°, and inland highs will surge into the low 90s.

At the same time monsoon moisture will flow into the county for Thursday and Friday.

For most areas that means a bit more humidity to go along with the heat. But for the mountains and deserts, a slight chance of thunderstorms will emerge.

The main risk here would be dry lightning, which would elevate wildfire risk.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 79-85°

Deserts: 98-103°

