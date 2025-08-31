San Diego’s Weather for August 31, 2025: Hot and sunny through Labor Day

The next couple of days will be hot and sunny, but big changes are coming after Labor Day! By Tuesday we get hot and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms.

Perfect beach weather will stick around for rest of the holiday weekend. We’ll see sunny skies and above-average temperatures.

The coast will reach around 80°, and inland highs will get into the mid 90s.

Coastal areas have a Beach Hazards Statement through Monday, so be careful of strong rip currents and make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

The mountains will peak close to 90°, and the deserts will soar up to 110°.

Labor Day’s weather will be similar.

Tuesday is the big turning point. That’s when monsoon moisture returns, bringing in hot and humid conditions.

Inland communities will have a Heat Advisory from Monday to Tuesday.

Showers are possible over the mountains and deserts from Tuesday to the end of the week. On Tuesday, there’s a chance showers could be widespread enough to graze the coast.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 77-86°

Inland: 90-97°

Mountains: 85-98°

Deserts: 104-110°

