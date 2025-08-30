San Diego’s Weather for August 30, 2025: Warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend

The last vacation weekend of the summer is here, and it’s bringing some seriously nice weather for San Diego. Expect warm, sunny weather with a break from the humidity through Labor Day.

This morning we’re waking up calm and relatively warm, with some hot temperatures on the way.

By the early afternoon San Diego will reach into the low to mid 80s, with inland highs in the 90s.

The coastline has a Beach Hazards statement through Monday, so watch out for high surf and a risk of rip currents that increases for Sunday.

The mountains continue to warm up, getting into the upper 80s. The deserts will reach into the triple digits.

This weekend we’re noticing monsoon moisture leaving us behind, so we won’t be nearly as humid as we felt the past few days.

But the humidity makes a comeback by Tuesday, with another round of monsoon moisture.

From Tuesday to Friday expect things to feel muggy.

The mountains and deserts have a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each of those days, with a slight chance of some rainfall making it inland.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 89-94°

Mountains: 81-95°

Deserts: 100-106°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.