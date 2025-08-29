Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego’s Weather for August 29, 2025: Drying out for Labor Day Weekend

Today we’re drying out and calming down after yesterday’s rainfall. We’ll be comfortable and warm throughout the weekend, before monsoon moisture comes back next week.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Drying out for Labor Day Weekend
Posted

Today we’re drying out and calming down after yesterday’s rainfall. We’ll be comfortable and warm throughout the weekend, before monsoon moisture comes back next week.

Yesterday, rain totals were small outside of the mountains. Here are some of the totals from the National Weather Service:

San Diego- 0.05”
National City- 0.11”
La Mesa- 0.07”
Escondido- 0.01”
Mt. Laguna- 0.75”
Borrego Springs- 0.06”

Today you’ll notice we’re a bit less humid, and daily highs will be about 10° warmer away from the coast.

The coast will reach around 80°, while inland highs will be close to 90°.

The mountains will hit highs around 80°, while the deserts will return to triple digits.

We’ll get drier by the day, creating beautiful weather through Sunday.

Monsoon moisture returns next week along with a warmup, making it more humid and hot starting Monday.

By Tuesday, moisture will lead to a chance of thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts. There’s a slight chance showers could spill over into inland communities Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday’s Highs:
Coast: 76-83°
Inland: 87-91°
Mountains: 76-89°
Deserts: 95-101°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS

DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS