San Diego’s Weather for August 28, 2025: Juliette brings rain to Southern California

Today we’ll feel the remnants of Juliette. The system has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, set to bring us showers throughout the day.

This morning we’ll begin seeing showers as early as 5 a.m.

The timing is difficult for San Diego. The rain will peak in the first half of the day, making for a wet morning commute.

The showers slow down by the late afternoon for most areas, and we dry out by the end of the night.

Rain totals aren’t expected to get above .15” along the coast and inland, while mountain totals could reach up to .60”.

We could also see some thunderstorms this afternoon, mostly over the mountains and deserts.

The main risks with this storm are slick roads, however we’ll also see dangerous surf.

Aside from the rain, today will feel humid. Cloud cover from the storm will also stop daily highs from getting too hot.

We’ll stay calm and dry through Sunday. But by Labor Day, another surge of monsoon moisture will bring humidity with a chance of showers in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 76-80°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 65-79°

Deserts: 83-90°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.