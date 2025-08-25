San Diego’s Weather for August 24, 2025: Storms likely in mountains, deserts to start week

It looks like the start to the work week will feel a lot like the weekend -- hot and humid with storms headed for the mountains and deserts.

The mountains were under a Flood Advisory for a brief period Sunday afternoon between 2-4 p.m. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Julian saw 0.31" of rain, while Mt. Laguna saw 0.13" of rain.

The mountains will see more showers and thunderstorm activity Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, while the deserts are likely to see the same. Thunderstorm activity could linger in the mountains and deserts through Thursday, although chances decrease the deeper into the week we get.

The coast has a slight chance (about 20%) at seeing thunderstorm activity as well. Comparatively, valleys have a better chance, sitting at around 50% on Monday, before it drops off to 20% on Tuesday.

The coast will dry up by Wednesday, with the final chance for storms in the valleys coming Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, everyone will dry up, and it will feel much cooler without that monsoon moisture hanging around.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 79-92°

Deserts: 100-104°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.