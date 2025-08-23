San Diego’s Weather for August 23, 2025: Life-threatening heat with a chance of thunderstorms

This weekend will be hot, humid, and occasionally rainy. We’ll see a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon over the mountains that may spill over onto the coast.

This morning we’re starting off warm due to a heat dome overhead. We’ll see marine layer clouds in the morning, before most areas will get partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Today will be hot, but at least we’re not breaking any temperature records. The coast will reach around 80°, with inland highs in the low to mid 90s.

The mountains will see low to mid 90s, while the deserts will reach around 110°.

The mountains could see scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend. There’s a slight chance of showers this morning, but it’s much more likely in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms could bring quick downpours, and some stray showers could make it inland or to the coast.

Dry lightning could pose a fire risk, especially for the mountains and deserts!

This weekend, stay safe in the heat by limiting your time outdoors in the hottest parts of the day.

For fire prone areas, make sure you’re keeping a defensible space and aware of the fire risk.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 76-82°

Inland: 88-97°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 104-110°

