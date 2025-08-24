San Diego’s Weather for August 23, 2025: Chances for thunderstorms sticking around

If you didn't know any better you might think we're all of a sudden living in Florida! Hot, humid and monsoon moisture bringing us chances for showers and thunderstorms through next week.

Let's start with that heat — a Heat Advisory expired at 8 p.m. for the valleys, where several areas saw temperatures climb past 100 degrees on Saturday. Those daytime highs will dip by about 6-12 degrees across the board on Sunday, bringing that region back to near-normal conditions.

The deserts also had an Extreme Heat Warning expire at 8 p.m., but just because that's in the rearview doesn't mean temps aren't still toasty. You'll be a few degrees above average Sunday, topping out around 110.

All areas excluding the coast have a chance at seeing afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, with rain likely in the mountains and deserts on Monday.

The coast, meantime, will deal with patchy morning fog every day through your extended forecast.

Sunday will be another great one to hit out beautiful San Diego beaches to escape the heat, where temperatures will be right around average in the mid-70s to mid-80s and mostly sunny skies!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 75-86°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 85-97°

Deserts: 104-110°

