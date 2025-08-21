San Diego’s Weather for August 21, 2025: Hot again, humidity building

The heat drags on today, but we have a special surprise: we’re going to be humid, too. Heat alerts remain active for every area except for the coast, with the potential to break heat records for the next couple of days.

This morning we’re starting off unusually warm. Many coastal and inland neighborhoods are near 70° as early as 5 a.m.

And when we heat up today, you’ll feel it.

The coast is reaching near 80°, and inland neighborhoods will see low to mid 90s.

The mountains are expecting 90s, while the deserts will reach close to 115°.

Palomar Mountain and Lake Cuyamaca are expected to either tie or break temperature records with highs of 94°.

High humidity air from Mexico will also start to introduce mugginess. It’s starting off slow today, but ramps up Friday and into the weekend.

That extra moisture in the atmosphere will also be a fuel source for possible thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. The chance of storms peaks Sunday through Tuesday.

The thunderstorms are tricky. They can produce quick downpours, but there’s a risk of dry lighting that can spark brush fires.

Over the weekend, there’s a chance those showers could spill over into inland communities or even graze the coast.

Temperatures cool down by Tuesday, but the chance of thunderstorms may linger through the middle of next week.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 89-100°

Mountains: 90-101°

Deserts: 108-114°

