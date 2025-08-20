San Diego’s Weather for August 20, 2025: Dangerous heat next few days

The heat is here! Heat alerts kick in today for all areas except for the coastline. Things are expected to stay hot through the weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms for the mountains.

A Heat Advisory kicks in for inland and mountain communities starting at 10 this morning, and goes until Friday night.

An Extreme Heat Warning impacts desert communities until Saturday.

Today the coast will reach into the mid to upper 70s, while inland highs will reach near 90°.

The mountains can expect low 90s, while the deserts will soar above 110°

A surge of monsoon moisture, high humidity air from Mexico, will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts starting Thursday.

Rain totals are expected to stay tiny, so dry lightning is a concern since it could cause wildfires.

The rain chance sticks around until Tuesday, and there’s a slight chance showers could spill over into inland communities over the weekend.

Temperatures begin to cool down by Monday.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 106-112°

