San Diego’s Weather for August 17, 2025: Sunny start to the week

The cooler-than-normal conditions continue to start the work week, but at least they come with sunny skies across the county!

The morning won't start that way on the coast and for the western valleys, with a cloudy and partly cloudy start to the day respectively.

However, that clears up by the late morning to let the sun shine down all afternoon.

That's a trend that will continue through the extended forecast, to go along with patchy morning fog most mornings for both areas.

Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week, peaking on Friday when everyone will top out right around or six degrees warmer than normal. That puts the coast in the upper 70s and 80s, the valleys and mountains mostly in the low 90s and the deserts around 113 degrees!

Friday is also when chances for thunderstorms return to the region for the mountains and deserts, and stick around through the weekend.

As of now, chances for thunderstorm activity range between 20-40% during that window.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-79°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 82-91°

Deserts: 100-105°

