San Diego’s Weather for August 17, 2025: More sun today for the coast

Moses Small breaks down the changes in the forecast, starting with more sun for the coast. Later in the week we get hot and humid. Plus, the latest on Hurricane Erin.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: More sun today for the coast
Posted

Today we’re looking forward to more cool, calm weather with better marine layer clearing. We’ll gradually warm up this week, with heat and humidity peaking Thursday and Friday.

This morning the marine layer is going to stick around until about 10 a.m. for most areas at the latest.

The coastline will reach around 70° today, and inland highs will be close to 80°.

The mountains will hit highs near 80°, while the deserts will see more triple-digits.

We'll gradually warm up this week, with heat peaking Thursday and Friday.

We’ll also get monsoon moisture, which will make things feel more humid for the end of the week.

For the mountains and deserts, the monsoon moisture will also create a slight chance of thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday.

Saturday’s Highs:
Coast: 70-76°
Inland: 78-84°
Mountains: 79-88°
Deserts: 98-104°

