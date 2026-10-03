San Diego's Pinpoint Weather Forecast for Friday, Oct. 2: Super hot and windy this weekend!

Weather Headlines:

Hot Saturday into next week with temperatures peaking 10 to possibly 25 degrees above average

Extreme Heat Watch issued for the coast and valleys from Friday through Thursday

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds through Monday

Some spots are already 20 degrees warmer today compared to Thursday. What a warm up!

Friday, we already saw some record breaking temperatures.

San Diego tied a record at 94°, and Chula Vista set one for a high of 99°.

Inland, Escondido tied a record of 105°, while Vista set a new one at 100°.

From the coast to the mountains, temperatures will remain well above average, possibly up to 25 degrees above average into next week.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for our coast and valleys from now until Thursday at 8 p.m.

Saturday, we are expecting heat to peak, with some spots along our coast and valleys getting even hotter than our deserts!

Beach cities will see highs in the mid to upper 90s, with the National Weather service even predicting 100° for Oceanside and Encinitas!

Our inland valleys will be in the low 100s.

Mountains will see the coolest temperatures of us all- with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Even our deserts aren’t beating the valley’s highs, with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s.

Santa Ana winds are expected through Monday, peaking over the weekend.

Expect east and northeasterly winds of 20 to 45mph with higher gusts possible for the windier spots like Alpine, Sill Hill, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon.

Humidity levels will drop between 15 and 25 percent with these hot, dry and gusty conditions elevating the fire danger.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an 80 to 90 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through mid-October, so that Extreme Heat Warning could be extended!

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to make a fire plan: Figure out where you will go and who you need to contact. Grab important documents and medications for your family and your pets. Bring toys and food for kids and pets. Decide what you are willing to leave and what needs to come.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 93-98°

Inland: 101-104°

Mountains: 78-87°

Deserts: 96-99°

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