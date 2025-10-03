San Diego's October 3rd Forecast - A breezy Friday to end the work week!

Happy Friday San Diego!

Closing off the work week with some great conditions almost everywhere, similar to these past couple of days the marine layer will stick in the coast for the morning, and will clear to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon with low 70s.

Inland areas will reach temps around the upper 70s, the mountains are on the cooler side, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and our deserts will be hovering close to 90°.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 88-92°

This afternoon, things will get breezy, with most areas will seeing wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. In the mountains and deserts, gusts will max out at 50mph or more, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts from 4 p.m. today to tomorrow at 5 a.m.

Looking ahead, temps will slightly cool by Sunday by a couple degrees, leaving us with temperatures still 3 to 12 degrees cooler for this time of the year, but by the end of next week we could be seeing them pick back into average.

Have a great weekend!

