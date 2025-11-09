San Diego's Forecast: Unseasonably warm before a big cool down

You better hold onto this warmth while we have it, San Diego, because much cooler weather awaits next weekend.

Sunday morning will start with patchy fog on the coast and inland, reducing visibility down to less than a mile in some areas.

However, the rest of the day will shape up to be pretty spectacular. We are expecting sunny skies county-wide, with temperatures topping out around 5-15 degrees above normal.

That puts the coast in the low 70s to low 80s, with most inland neighborhoods peaking in the mid-to-upper 80s. Ramona, however, could climb all the way up to 90 degrees.

Meantime, the mountains will be in the range of the mid-60s to low 80s. Palomar Mountain is expected to hit 75 degrees, which would tie a record.

The deserts will see similar conditions to the valleys.

We warm up even more to start the week by up to five degrees across the board. Ramona (91), Palomar Mountain (78) and Borrego (91) are all predicted to set records.

Sunday and Monday will also be breezy in the inland valleys and mountains, with the strongest gusts hovering around 30 mph and 35 mph respectively.

The following day, which is Veteran's day, those temperatures start to fall with more of a cloud cover blanketing the region. Partly cloudy skies will produce cooler figures compared to Monday, but daytime highs will still be well above average (similar to Sunday's numbers).

Just two days later, on Thursday, everyone is back closer to average, even below normal for areas west of the mountains.

That, to go along with a slight chance for showers back in the forecast.

Those shower chances increase on Friday and linger into Saturday, when temperatures will fall into the 60s on the coast and in the valleys, and into the 50s in the mountains.

That's a 15-25 degree swing from Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 66-82°

Deserts: 84-90°

