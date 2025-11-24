San Diego's Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 23: Warm and windy heading into Thanksgiving

San Diego County gets a break from the precipitation this upcoming work week, replace with warmer temperatures and the brief return of Santa Ana winds.

Here is a look at some notable 3-day precipitation totals across San Diego County from Thursday-Saturday:

Coast

National City: 1.16"

Chula Vista: 0.83"

Encinitas: 0.62"

Oceanside: 0.59"

San Diego: 0.58"

Valleys

Otay Mountain: 0.81"

Fallbrook: 0.54"

La Mesa: 0.54"

Santee: 0.49"

Mountains

Mt. Laguna: 2.06"

Julian: 0.84"

Palomar Mountain: 0.66"

Warner Springs: 0.53"

Deserts

Borrego Springs: 0.45"

Ocotillo Wells: 0.44"

As ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry reported on Saturday, we just had one of the top 5 wettest two-week November periods on record with widespread totals of 2 to 3+ inches and peak totals over 4 inches of rain. This was from 3 storms that impacted the county.

Recent rains put San Diego at a 2.51" surplus and our drought conditions have improved. We are now at a level 1 or Moderate drought across the county.

Overall, this has been the 9th wettest November in San Diego based on the climate site at the airport (through 11/23).

No more showers in the forecast until a slight chance returns next Saturday.

We start the work week with temperatures right around or slightly below average for much of the county. That puts the coast in the low-to-upper 60s and the valleys in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Areas west of the mountains will see patchy morning fog as well. Once that clears out, we will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, except along the coast which will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday marks the beginning of our warming trend, and the return of those Santa Ana winds. Sustained breezes in the mountains and the foothills will be around 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts climbing up to 30-40 mph.

Winds in the valleys will pick up as well, although not as strong, sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Those Santa Anas peak on Wednesday before weakening through Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will also peak midweek, reaching the low-to-uppers 70s on the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland, which would be 5-10 degrees above normal.

Those conditions don't last long, however, with those daytime highs plummeting by next Sunday, cooling off by about 15-20 degrees by Sunday.

A slight chance of showers hits the region Saturday, and with those cooler temperatures, the mountains could see some snow flurries added to the mix for areas above 6,000 ft. elevation.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 56-68°

Deserts: 69-73°

