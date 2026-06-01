San Diego's forecast for Sunday, May 30: Warm and mild start to the week expected

What a beautiful weekend we had in San Diego!

Warm and mostly sunny conditions will continue across the county through the week.

We will see those marine layer clouds stick around in the evenings and mornings for our coast and valley communities.

As we kick off the work week, temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s along our coastline.

Inland spots will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our mountains will be in the mid 70s and could climb into the 80s for some spots!

As for the desert communities, expect another day in the triple digits.

Our mountains and deserts will see breezy afternoons the next few days.

Gusts could reach close to 30 m.p.h.

Temperatures remain consistent through the beginning of the week, with some gradual cooling toward the end of the week.

Altogether, it looks like pleasant weather to enjoy where we live!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 76-86°

Deserts: 100-104°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

