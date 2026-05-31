San Diego's Forecast for Saturday, May 30: Warmer weather on the way!

Happy Saturday San Diego!

We are finally feeling some warmer temperatures.

Even over the last 24 hours, our temps have climbed several degrees.

Trends we are forecasting show us getting warmer and drier over the next few days, with high pressure building.

Highs along our coastal communities on Sunday will be in the low 70s!

It’ll be a nice day for the beach, but if you plan to stay inland, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our mountains are feeling warm as well.

Temps are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s, and potentially even climbing into the 80s.

Our deserts will reach triple digits!

Low marine layer clouds will continue to wake up our coastal and inland valleys.

Slightly breezy conditions could affect our mountains and deserts through Monday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 92-95°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

