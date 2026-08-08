San Diego's Forecast for Saturday, August 8: Heat advisories stick around through the weekend

Get ready for another hot weekend San Diego!

There are several heat warnings across the county this weekend.

Inland valleys and mountains face a moderate heat risk through Sunday, with a Heat Advisory.

The deserts are dealing with a major heat risk and an Extreme Heat Warning through the weekend.

Our coastal spots will see highs reaching upper 70s and low 80s.

Inland areas will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our mountains will see similar temperatures as the inland communities, but with slight chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Our deserts will stay in the triple digits, with highs near 113°.

Daytime temperatures will stay five to ten degrees above normal for most areas through Monday.

Monsoonal moisture is sticking around!

We have a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts.

These chances will stick around through Tuesday, and not looking to be much higher than 30%.

We are finally getting a slight cooldown!

A low pressure system will move in next week, giving us drier conditions and closer-to-average temperatures.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-81°

Inland: 85-90°

Mountains: 91-100°

Deserts: 110-114°

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