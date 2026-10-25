San Diego's Forecast for Oct. 24: Coastal Flood Warning starts on Sunday!

Weather Headlines:

Coastal Flood Warning along San Diego County’s coastline starting Sunday

Warming trend this weekend

Near or above average temperatures by Monday

We made it to the weekend San Diego!

And no umbrellas were needed for this Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies prevailed today, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than what we saw Friday.

That trend will continue tomorrow!

Sunday will see highs along the coast reaching into the mid to upper 70s.

Our inland communities can expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our mountains will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, while the deserts will see highs in the mid 80s.

Everyone returns back to average or warmer-than-average temperatures by Monday.

Something to keep in mind this weekend- high tides.

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect starting Sunday morning and lasting through Thursday!

Look out for flooding in low-lying areas like Mission Beach.

We could also see shoreline erosion come with this.

Tides could be 1 ft. above predicted, and highest tides will occur in the morning.

Some spots could see tides top 7 feet!

Be careful where you park if you head to the beach!

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures trend downward after Monday.

We could even see a chance for rain return toward the end of the work-week!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-78°

Inland: 79-82°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 82-86°

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