San Diego's Forecast for Oct. 23, 2026: Rain tapers off this weekend

Weather Headlines:

Coastal Flood Warning along San Diego County’s coastline starting Sunday

Warming up with weak Santa Ana winds this weekend

Near or above average temperatures by Monday

Happy Friday San Diego!

Scattered showers, along with that chance of thunderstorms are tapering off Friday evening.

By Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies across the county.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs along the coastline and in the inland valleys reaching the mid 70s.

Our mountains will kick off the weekend a little bit warmer, with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s.

The deserts will be in the mid to low 80s.

Everyone returns back to average or warmer-than-average temperatures by Monday.

Something to keep in mind this weekend- high tides.

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect starting Sunday morning and lasting through Thursday!

Look out for flooding in low-lying areas like Mission Beach.

We could also see shoreline erosion come with this.

Tides could be 1 ft. above predicted, and high tides will occur in the morning.

Be careful where you park if you head to the beach!

We will see temperatures slowly drop after Monday, and potentially have even more rain chances next weekend!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-77°

Inland: 75-78°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 81-85°

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