San Diego's Forecast for March 7, 2026: Spring forward before warm and windy weather Sunday

Don't forget to move those clocks an hour forward because Daylight Saving time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday! That means we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of sunlight.

Sunrise on Sunday should be at 7:06 a.m. with sunset at 6:52 p.m.

Sunday will bring more warmth, and yes, more winds.

The mountains and valleys are still under that Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. Sunday with those Santa Ana winds whipping around 20-30 mph sustained, and some stronger gusts up around 50-60+ like they were on Saturday.

Temperatures will also be way above average by 5-20 degrees with the furthest departure from normal coming along the coast.

The City of San Diego is forecasted to tie a record with a high of 85 degrees Sunday.

Temperatures will then take a steep decline into Monday especially for the coast and valleys where daytime highs will drop about 15 degrees in a 24 hour span, albeit, only bringing us back to average.

That cooler weather comes with chances for showers again, mainly Monday afternoon in the valleys, mountains and deserts/

Monday on we dry up and warm back up, bringing the coast back into the 80s, the valleys close to the 90s, the mountains close to the 80s and the deserts into the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 78-89°

Inland: 79-90°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 79-88°

