San Diego's Forecast for March 20, 2026: Record-breaking heat kicks off Spring!

Happy first day of Spring!

We are kicking off the new season with another day of record-breaking heat, as Friday was expected to be the hottest day this week.

Some spots, like Alpine, Escondido, El Cajon, and Chula Vista, set heat records!

Escondido and El Cajon even reached 101° today, breaking the previous record set back in 1997.

The majority of San Diego County was 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We are set to see slight (and I mean very slight) cooling over the next few days.

We should see temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees lower, but will still be up to 20 degrees above average.

We are tracking a weak bout of low pressure, which will be bringing the slight drop in temperatures, as well as some heightened wind gusts on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The Heat Advisory, covering much of the mountains, valleys, and coast, will be expiring Friday at 8 p.m.

Our deserts aren’t so lucky.

An Extreme Heat Warning is still in effect for the deserts until Saturday night.

Temperatures dip by a few degrees through Tuesday, but rebound back to the hot conditions midweek.

Coast and Valley residents could also wake up to some patchy fog Saturday and Sunday morning.

If you’re using the weekend to get some chores done outside, check this out!

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-86°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 77-85°

Deserts: 102-107°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

