San Diego's Forecast for June 19th, 2026: Father's Day Weekend will be breezy!

Happy Friday, and almost summer!

Our summer solstice is Sunday, bringing the longest day of the year- and it should be a nice one here in San Diego.

We are tracking temperatures close to or below average for this time of year.

For your Saturday, highs along the coastline will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Heading inland, we will see temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s, and potentially hit a few 80s.

Mountains will be in the mid 70s, while our deserts top out close to 103°!

Low clouds and fog from the marine layer will reach into the valleys through Sunday.

Our Beach Hazard Statement has been extended again!

This means that until Sunday evening, we will continue to see sets up to 6 feet and strong rip currents. This is for the entire coast of San Diego County.

If you are planning on heading to the beach for Father’s Day weekend, stay safe and swim by a lifeguard station!

Gusty westerly winds will blow through the mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon.

Some deserts spots could see gusts reach 45 m.p.h.

Even along our coast and valleys, gusts could reach 15 to 20 m.p.h. in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will start on Monday.

Temperatures will keep climbing through at least the middle of next week.

Some highs could be 5 to 10 degrees above average, bringing a major heat risk for our deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 99-103°

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