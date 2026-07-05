San Diego's Forecast for July 4th: A warm Independence Day weekend!

Hope everyone had a happy Independence Day! And still have all ten fingers, after firework celebrations.

We certainly had a muggy holiday today, but temperatures were close to average!

Sunday will see similar conditions.

Along our coastline, temperatures will reach into the mid 70s again.

Our inland spots will see the mid 80s, so if you wanted to avoid the crowds at the pool today, tomorrow would still be a good choice!

Our mountains will be in the mid to low 80s, while our deserts soar around 107°.

Expect a breezy afternoon in our mountains and deserts Sunday!

Looking ahead, our temperatures will begin to climb as high pressure moves over the four corners.

We will above average temperatures for the mountains and deserts.

This also comes with a moderate heat risk for those spots and the valleys.

Our coastline and some valley spots won’t be too impacted, thanks to the marine layer keeping temperatures close to normal.

By next weekend, we are continuing to track the heat, and even some monsoon moisture returning.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 80-90°

Deserts: 105-110°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

