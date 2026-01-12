San Diego's Forecast for January 9, 2026: Wind Advisory extended for mountains, valleys

It's the headline that keeps on giving -- Santa Ana winds bringing strong gusts to the mountains and deserts.

While the High Wind Warning expired as expected in the mountains at 1 p.m. Sunday, the Wind Advisory was extended for the mountains and deserts through Monday at 2 p.m.

Here is a look at some of the peak winds we saw on Sunday:

ABC 10News

Winds will remain gusty into Monday, and even after the advisory comes to its expected end, that Santa Ana breeze will stick around through the week.

Meanwhile, temperatures continue to warm up, with everyone back up above average on Monday by up to five degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday, everyone is about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

Combine that with low relative humidity, and we have the ingredients for an elevated fire risk: winds, warmth and dry air.

However, with all of California out of the drought, our threat is not as extreme as it usually might be with all those conditions hitting us at the same time.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 69-77°

Mountains: 49-64°

Deserts: 65-71°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.