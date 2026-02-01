San Diego's Forecast for Jan. 31, 2026: Staying warm through next weekend

Temperatures remain well above average across the board this weekend, and even with a slight cooldown to wrap up next week, the warmth isn't going anywhere.

On Sunday, most of us wake up in the low 50s, with many mountain communities starting off in the upper 40s

Daytime highs will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than normal on the coast, about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in the valleys and deserts and 15-20 degrees warmer than normal in the mountains.

In fact, Palomar Mountain could set a new record if it reaches its expected temperature of 68 degrees.

Temperatures on Monday cools off a few degrees but rebound quickly on Tuesday, only getting warmer into Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday we start to settle a bit, but even at our coolest we remain far above average.

In the meantime, an Elevated Surf is expected on the coast Monday and Tuesday. Patchy morning fog could reduce visibility as well.

The mountains and valleys will see a brief return of Santa Ana winds Wednesday and Thursday.

Let's not forget — Punxsutawney Phil will make his 2026 prediction on Monday for Groundhog's Day. Will he stay underground to signal an extended winter or come up to the surface to welcome an early spring? We'll have to wait and see!

Whatever he does, take it with a grain of salt. NOAA says Phil is only right about 35-40% of the time.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 77-81°

Mountains: 61-75°

Deserts: 76-81°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.