San Diego's Forecast for Jan 25, 2026: Major storm slams country while we gradually warm up

It's one of those weekends where we can't help but feel spoiled to live in Southern California.

More than half the country is under some winter weather alert, leading to more than 11,000 canceled flights on Sunday. All this, while temperatures gradually warm up here in San Diego.

It will be a cool start to the day in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts, waking up in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Daytime highs will be slightly back up above average, though, in and west of the mountains.

Santa Ana winds will make for a windy Monday morning as well, especially for the mountains and valleys. Sustained easterly breezes will mainly range between 15-25 mph, with some stronger gusts up around 30-35+ mph.

Skies will be mostly cloudy before those conditions start to clear up in the evening. Tuesday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will then go on a slow and steady increase through the week before we are back up above average by about 5-15 degrees this weekend.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-73°
Inland: 67-75°
Mountains: 46-61°
Deserts: 62-68°

