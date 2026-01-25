San Diego's Forecast for Jan 24, 2026: Temps climb back toward average Sunday

While more than half the country is under some sort of winter alert from a major storm bringing snow, ice and freezing rain, San Diego will see temperatures inch closer to average on Sunday.

It'll be a cold start in the morning, with daytime highs on the coast ranging in the low-to-upper 60s and some inland areas reaching the low 70s.

We will see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon before that cloud cover gradually increases throughout the evening.

It doesn't appear the clouds will break up much before we get to Monday evening.

Santa Ana winds could be back on Sunday as well, but don't peak until Monday morning, with the valleys and mountain seeing winds out of the east around 15-25 mph and some of the strongest gusts clocking in around 35-40 mph.

Temperatures don't change too much during the week, but appear to by at their warmest heading into next weekend when we will be about 5-10 degrees above normal across the board.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 63-71°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 62-69°

