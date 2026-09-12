San Diego's Forecast for Friday, September 11: Heat warnings expire Friday for a cooler weekend

Finally, the weather is getting a little more comfortable.

Friday, we still saw temperatures get slightly above average.

All that is going to change this weekend!

The Heat Advisory covering our coast and valleys is set to expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

Same goes for the Extreme Heat Warning in our deserts.

Friday night will still be on the warmer side, with lows staying close to the low 70s west of the mountains.

This weekend, we are tracking a cooling and drying trend that will create a fair weather pattern next week.

Saturday, expect highs along our beaches to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Inland communities will see temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Mountain spots will be in the mid 80s and low 90s.

Our deserts will still be in the triple digits, reaching highs close to 107°.

Wind gusts will be picking up for our mountains and deserts the next few afternoons, with some wind-prone spots reaching 30-40 m.p.h.

Our marine layer will be building up so you could see some patchy fog along the coast when you wake up.

We could see high pressure return by the end of next week.

A slight warm up could return next weekend!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 78-83°

Inland: 86-90°

Mountains: 84-93°

Deserts: 104-109°

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