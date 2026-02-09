San Diego's Forecast for Feb. 8, 2026: Temps about to drop bigtime

We stay warm to start the week, but it's going to be a much different story just one day later when shower chances return to the forecast.

Daytime highs for areas west of the mountains will fall off by up to 6 degrees on Monday. That puts the coast in the low-to-upper 70s and the inland valleys in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Those temperatures will fall off even more on Tuesday and hit their low-point of the work week by Wednesday.

Looks at the overall expected drop-off in temperatures from Sunday to Wednesday:

ABC 10News

When we get to Wednesday, temperatures will by right around average.

The mountains, valleys and coast have a slight chance at seeing showers late Tuesday evening, with those chances increasing on Wednesday and tapering off through Thursday.

Temperatures will take another dip on Sunday when showers are even more likely across the region, and could even come with some light snow in Palomar Mountain.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 67-78°

Deserts: 80-86°

