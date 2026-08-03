San Diego's Forecast for August 2nd: Some heat advisories expiring, but above average temperatures continue

Heat peaked this weekend- but we still have a warm week ahead.

Our Heat Advisory along the coast expired Sunday evening, as well as the Extreme Heat Warning for the inland spots.

Our mountains and deserts have one more day of an Extreme Heat Warning.

High pressure is beginning to weaken across the Southwest, and that means some welcome changes are on the way over the next few days.

Winds along the mountain desert slopes and adjacent deserts will get gusty Monday afternoon, close to 25 to 40 MPH.

Near the coast, the marine layer will stay on the thinner side.

On Monday, highs at the beaches will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our inland communities will be reaching the low 90s, along with the mountains.

Deserts are still in the triple digits! Highs close to 112° on Monday.

Heading into the middle of the week, a few more degrees of cooling are expected as high pressure continues to shift.

Temperatures will still run a bit above normal for inland valleys, mountains, and deserts.

It could get more humid this week!

An increase in monsoonal moisture is expected by Wednesday.

With that system, rainfall chances are coming along but they will stay slight close to 20%.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-81°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 91-101°

Deserts: 112-116°

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