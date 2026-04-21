San Diego's Forecast for April 20, 2026: Stronger winds and rain chances kick in Tuesday

Happy Monday San Diego!

Temperatures have already cooled since this weekend— and you probably are feeling the breezy conditions moving in.

The low pressure system that we were tracking has moved closer, bringing decreasing temperatures, stronger wind gusts, and rain chances.

We’ll also see more cloud cover blocking our typical sunny conditions.

Temperatures along our coast will reach highs mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Inland communities will be seeing temperature top out in the mid to low 70s.

Our mountain areas will reach into the low 60s, while the deserts climb to the upper 80s.

Let’s talk about the winds!

A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and last throughout Wednesday morning for the mountains and deserts.

Peak wind gusts could reach 40 m.p.h. to 60 m.p.h. in our mountains and deserts!

West of the mountains, gusts could range from 15 m.p.h. to 20 m.p.h. before weakening closer to Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is set to be one of the coolest day of the week, and also Earth day!

Rain chances move in Tuesday evening as well, and look to be bringing very slight precipitation mostly west of the mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another low pressure system is expected to move across the West Coast.

While timing is still uncertain, it will bring another round of cooler weather, gusty westerly winds, and a chance for light precipitation.

Tuesday's Highs

Coast: 69-72°

Inland Valleys: 69-74°

Mountains: 61-70°

Deserts: 85-90°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

