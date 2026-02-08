Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego's Forecast Feb. 7, 2026: Waaayyyy above average Sunday

No Sunday scaries when it comes to this forecast. Temperatures are still way above average, but that changes pretty quickly moving forward.

Daytime highs will peak 10-20 degrees warmer than normal on Sunday with clear skies. Perfect for your Super Bowl parties, with the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m.

Although, I would recommend bringing a layer to wear heading home as temperatures could be close to 10 degrees cooler when you leave after the game ends around 7:30 p.m.

Sunday also marks the end of the High Surf Advisory that is still in effect until 6 a.m., with waves between 5-8' and sets up to 10' expected.

Temperatures will then go on a pretty steep decline, falling off by about 10-15 degrees by Tuesday, and cooling off slightly once more into Wednesday, putting us right back to near-average conditions.

Tuesday is also when slight chances for showers are back in the forecast for a few days, along with strong westerly winds in the mountains and deserts.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 72-81°
Inland: 79-86°
Mountains: 62-76°
Deserts: 79-85°

