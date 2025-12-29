San Diego's Forecast December 27, 2025: Windy wrap to 2025

Santa Ana winds will be whipping to end the year, all before more rain moves into the region the kick off 2026.

A High Wind Watch, which was set to start for the mountains and deserts at 4 p.m. Monday, was upgraded to a Wind Advisory and took effect 24 hours earlier.

Here's a look at some notable wind gust peaks in San Diego County on Sunday:

Otay Mountain: 44 mph

Boulder Creek: 37 mph

Pine Valley: 35 mph

Julian: 34 mph

Palomar Mountain: 34 mph

Ramona: 29 mph

Gusts will get even stronger on Monday and Tuesday, peaking closer to 50-70 mph, especially in the more wind prone passes.

As far as temperatures go, everyone will be right at or slightly above average Monday and Tuesday.

Those temps will start to fall a bit by midweek, around the same time chances for showers are back in the forecast.

San Diego County could receive rain New Year's Eve, beginning with the coast in the morning.

Everyone should see rain New Year's Day, with heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Then chances for showers stretch all the way into next Sunday.

It's likely the rainfall totals will be at least 0.5"-1.0" in that span.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 67-75°

Mountains: 46-61°

Deserts: 64-71°

