San Diego's Forecast December 26, 2025: More rain Friday, dry and sunny this weekend

Another round of showers has arrived in San Diego County, and while we dry up this weekend, we will stay cool.

The heaviest band of rain hit the coast in the late afternoon and has been stretching across the region ever since.

Here are some notable rainfall totals through 7:30p Friday:

Oceanside: 0.54"

Vista: 0.52"

Palomar Mountain: 0.41"

Bonsall: 0.40"

San Marcos: 0.26"

Escondido: 0.24"

San Diego: 0.20"

The rain should persist through the evening but could be cleared by midnight.

Saturday will begin a stretch of dry days, but will also be cool. The coast will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, with the valleys ranging in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be even sunnier and warmer by about 5 degrees for all areas outside the deserts, where daytime highs will be largely unchanged.

We get even warmer to start next week thanks to the return of Santa Ana winds, which will bring gusty conditions in the mountains and valleys with some of the strongest clocking in between 50-70 mph.

All this before more rain enters the forecast New Year's Eve, with rain likely on New Year's Day and January 2nd.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 42-53°

Deserts: 62-69°

