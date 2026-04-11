San Diego's Forecast: Astronauts land in the calm before the storm!

Astronauts on the Artemis II crew were welcomed back to Earth with some mild San Diego weather!

The crew landed with mostly sunny conditions with some currents out there preventing the stabilization collar from being deployed at first, but weather was on the mission’s side overall.

Partly cloudy skies and light winds were the worst of the conditions for the splashdown.

Lucky they landed when they did- since a system bringing rain, cooler temperatures, and wind is waiting in the wings.

We could even see some very light rainfall Friday night, with chances rising by Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday, with highs along the coast reaching low 70s and mainly upper 60s.

Inland communities will be in the mid to low 70s.

Mountains will be the coolest of us all, with highs in the upper 50s.

Deserts will reach the low 80s.

Rain chances build through Sunday, with the potential for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, we could accumulate close to a half an inch of rain from this latest system.

Higher wind gusts will be moving in from the west, bringing some breezy conditions to our mountains and deserts in the afternoon.

Some spots could see gusts reach 30 to 40 m.p.h.

We see those chances linger through Monday, before we dry up and warm up next week.

By mid-next week, most areas will be back in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 70-73°

Mountains: 58-68°

Deserts: 81-86°

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