San Diego Weather Forecast for October 1st: Cool morning with warm and mostly sunny skies throughout the day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego! Warm weather and a Padres win would be the best combination for Wednesday. We'll have to wait and see on the Padres, but I can tell you, today is going to be a very nice day across the county.

From the coast to the mountains, we'll see highs in the 70s, and desert highs in the 90s. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, by just a few degrees, compared to Wednesday.

Through Friday, wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected to hit the mountain and desert areas. Moving into the weekend, we're expecting a cool down that will carry over into early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 91-95°

